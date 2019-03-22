Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and light rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will remain at 12C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will see light rain hit between 6pm and 7pm. The temperature will be 9C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 26 March to Thursday 4 April said: “High pressure is expected to dominate at first, bringing largely settled weather with bright or sunny spells.

“However, weak fronts may bring more cloud and some rain to the far north where it will remain breezier.

“Patchy overnight frosts are likely but there should be a gradually warming trend for daytime temperatures. High pressure should gradually lose its influence towards the end of March.”