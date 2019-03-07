Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland today

The weather is set to be dull today, with a mixture of cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be overcast but dry. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Heavy rain will then hit from 12pm onwards, continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will dip to 6C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see heavy rain turn lighter, easing off completely by around 8pm. The temperature will dip to 4C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be brighter, with bright sunshine throughout most of the morning, before turning cloudy for the rest of the day, but remaining dry. Maximum temperature of 7C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 11 March to Wednesday 20 March said: “Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy, wet and windy at times, but some brighter spells are likely too with scattered showers.

“Rain will be heaviest in the west and it will be cold enough for snow over northern hills, perhaps even to lower levels here at times.

“Similar weather will continue though the rest of the week with the potential for gales or severe gales.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year in the south, but it will stay rather cold overall in the north.”