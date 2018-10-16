Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures climb

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures are set to climb slightly today, reaching a peak of 15C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will be slightly sunnier, with sunny spells throughout the afternoon. The temperature will increase slightly, reaching its peak of 15C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to see sunny spells before returning to cloud. The temperature will begin to dip after 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be similar, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Thursday is set to see bright, sunny skies throughout most of the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 11C. Friday is set to see sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.