Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells and cooler temperatures

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. However, the temperature will be considerably cooler than last week, reaching 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Sunny spells will continue during the afternoon, becoming brighter at around 3pm. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 11C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to be sunny, with temperatures beginning to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be considerably cloudier, but there will still be sunny spells throughout the afternoon. However, it is set to be warmer with a peak temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Wednesday will see mostly cloud throughout the day, but Thursday is set to be brighter with bright, sunny skies throughout the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 11C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.