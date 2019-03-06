Sunderland weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Sunderland but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be dull today, with a mixture of cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

Heavy rain will hit throughout the morning, with the temperature reaching 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see rain ease off, before hitting again from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 11C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Heavy rain will ease to lighter rain by 6pm, easing off completely by around 8pm and remaining dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be similar, with a mixture of rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 10 March to Tuesday 19 March said: “Showers or longer spells of rain are likely on Sunday but also brighter interludes. It will be windy everywhere, with a widespread risk of gales, perhaps severe on coasts and hills.

“The north will be cold enough for some snow on hills. Next week will stay rather wet and windy with frequent showers or longer spells of rain and a few brighter intervals.

“Further gales are likely, probably in the north and west. Temperatures in the south are expected to stay around average for the time of year but it will probably be rather cold in the north.

“Snow on hills may spread to lower levels at times in the north. More settled weather may develop in the south and east at the start of the following week.”