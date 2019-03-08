Sunderland weather forecast: Becoming windier as rainy conditions continues

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, light rain and sunny spells, becoming windier over the next few days.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will be mostly overcast, with some small periods of sunny spells late afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Light rain will hit from 7pm until around 8pm, with the rest of the evening remaining dry. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be brighter, with sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 8C.

The Met Office forecast for the North East said: "Cloudy during the morning with outbreaks of rain and some hill snow. Sunny spells and blustery showers during the afternoon."

Sunday will then see a mixture of light rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 6C.

The Met Office outlook for Sunday to Tuesday also adds: "Breezy with sunny spells and isolated showers on Monday. Wet and windy on Tuesday."



What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 12 March to Thursday 21 March said: “Tuesday and Wednesday will be unsettled.

Most likely, rain will be followed by brighter but colder showery conditions. Rain will be heaviest in the north and west and it will be cold enough for snow over northern hills, perhaps even to lower levels here at times.

“It will be windy for all, with gales or severe gales at times. Similar unsettled weather will continue though the rest of the week.

“Temperatures will vary around average for the time of year in the south, but it will stay rather cold overall in the north.”