A ceramics artist is working with Sunderland’s veterans, creating an exhibition at the National Glass Centre (NGC).

Mary Watson and Barry Fisher with some of the exhibits currently in the National Glass Centre. | 3rd party

Mary Watson, a tutor and PhD student at the University of Sunderland, has been leading weekly workshops at NGC for armed forces veterans and their families from the charity Veterans in Crisis Sunderland (VICS).

Participants aged eight to 80 have explored clay-working techniques including throwing, slab-building, coiling and glazing to produce work for the free exhibition, Veterans in Clay Sunderland, which will be at NGC’s Learning and Engagement Gallery from Thursday, October 3 until January.

The programme is part of Mary’s PhD research, Clay (co) Construction – Using Creative Clay Practice to improve health, wellbeing and social isolation within the veteran community in Sunderland.

In partnership with VICS and funded by the Art & Humanities Research Council through the Northern Bridge Consortium, Mary’s research will explore the potential of creative clay practice within the veteran community until 2027.

She started her PhD at the university last year. Mary also runs her own ceramics company, Mareware Ceramics, through which she creates her own artwork and runs community arts projects and events.

Mary said: “I’ve been working with veterans and their families from VICS for about six months; some people have attended every weekly workshop, while others have popped in when they can.

“The exhibition showcases the work and talent of 27 people.

“I am interested in exploring how working with clay can reduce stress and loneliness. It’s a very social artform and brings people together while being creative.

"Because it’s very tactile and you have to really focus on what you’re doing, I think it takes the social pressure off, meaning social connection can develop quite naturally while you work.

“I think this might be one of the reasons why people often refer to working with clay as therapeutic and helpful in reducing their anxiety.

“The group has men and women veterans in addition to partners, parents, children and grandchildren of veterans. It’s been great to see the generations work together, sharing the experience.”

Barry Fisher, from Hetton-le-Hole is among the veterans taking part and served with the Light Dragoons Tank Regiment 1979-1994.

Barry said: “I’ve really enjoyed working on the project, it got me out of the house and I’ve enjoyed learning new skills and meeting new people.”