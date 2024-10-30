A historic building usually used as a cheery study setting for students took on a darker twist when it became a location for a new horror film - with the help of a Sunderland graduate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acclaimed actor and producer Craig Conway, who featured in Dog Soldiers and The Descent, chose the University of Sunderland as one of the locations for his directorial debut.

The film Little Red – a horror-thriller reimagining the Little Red Riding Hood fairy-tale - follows a young girl who unravels dark secrets in her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig with members of the cast on set | UoS

The historic Priestman Building, which dates back to 1939, forms part of the university’s City Campus.

And help bring Craig’s vision to life is Sunderland graduate turned producer and writer, Carley Armstrong.

Carley, who graduated with a First-Class Honours degree in Media Production, has worked in theatre, television and film production for more than 25 years.

Her work includes high-end TV dramas and films for companies such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Warner Bros, Sony and Paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has also written and produced her own films across the UK, with several of her projects currently on the festival circuit.

Craig Conway and Carley Armstrong | UoS

Her freelance producer work has included projects for various production companies, with multiple films and TV shows in development through her own North East-based production companies, True Moon Pictures and Mack’Em Productions.

Now she has joined forces with Craig, who was born in South Shields, to help him make his directorial debut.

The movie poster | House 54

Carley, from Sunderland, said: “Craig and I have been eager to collaborate for quite some time, so when the opportunity to work on Little Red came up, it felt like the perfect fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think people will really enjoy the mix of horror nostalgia of Little Red and we can't wait to hear what people think about our twist on it.

“The film also touches on some heavy themes like childhood trauma, abuse and betrayal – topics that are really important to me as a producer.

“I hope it sparks some meaningful conversations, while also giving viewers a good scare.

”Little Red, which is being produced by House54 in association with Newtown Entertainment, has been shot in Scotland and the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carley approached the university about using the Priestman Building as soon as she started work on the project.

Carley | UoS

Media Production and Screen Performance students were given the chance to gain some real-life experience by taking up a variety of supervised roles on set.

Students also took part in a masterclass with Carley, Craig, and House54’s award-winning cinematographer and producer, Daniel Patrick Vaughan.

Lawrence Brannon, Associate Head of School (Film and Media) at the University of Sunderland, said: “It was absolutely amazing working with Carley, Craig and Daniel on this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was so impressed that these successful media professionals would get our students working on their feature film.

“Filmmaking takes not only creative skills, but also passion, determination and organisation, and I think Carley has clearly shown all of these, not only while at the University, but even more so afterwards.

“It’s a tough industry to be successful in, and Carley has really shown what you can achieve with a lot of determination and a love for making film and TV projects.

”Craig, who was born in South Shields, has returned to his teenage stomping ground of Washington after living and working away in London: “Since returning to the North East, I’ve been trying to connect to the region’s talent, so the University of Sunderland, for myself and all the team, seems to be a natural relationship to pursue,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The talent and practitioners I’ve met and worked with at the University are as dedicated and as passionate as we are with regards to nurturing talent.

House54 and Newtown Entertainment want to bring as any opportunities as we can to the region and so this is a good way to start.

“Carley is a wonderful talent and someone who brings so much to the team and the production, so this was a chance to connect and see how we come together as we plan to bring more productions to fruition in the near future.

” Newcastle-born Neil Marshall, who directed Craig in Dog Soldiers and The Descent, is Little Red’s executive producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London-based writer and director Peter Stylianou wrote the screenplay.

Little Red, which is currently in pre-production, will be released next year.

“Studying at Sunderland helped me connect the local culture and stories of our community to the wider film world,” said Carley.

“There are so many unique narratives waiting to be told right here, and I truly believe we need more Sunderland-centred stories that reflect our history and people, and I am determined to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hollywood isn’t a place; it’s a mindset, and that mindset can thrive right here in Sunderland and whether you want to be a producer, actor, writer or anything in between, the University of Sunderland will give you the tools and support to make it happen.”

For more information on studying Film Production at the University of Sunderland, visit:https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/media/film-production/

For Media Production:https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/media/undergraduate-media-production/