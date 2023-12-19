Sunderland to show support for Childine on Winster Solstice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Penshaw Monument when it was lit green for an earlier occasion.

Landmarks in Sunderland are to be lit green in support of Childline as the NSPCC reminds children and young people the lifeline will remain open for those in need over the festive season.

The service delivered 5,501 counselling sessions over the 12 days of Christmas, with volunteers and staff working right through the festive season, including Christmas Day.

During that period, counsellors saw a 7% increase in concerns about family relationships compared with the previous year.

Landmarks across Sunderland and the rest of the North East will light up in support, including Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire bridge, Fullwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse and Hylton Castle.

Many others around the UK are also taking part.

Councillor Linda Williams, cabinet member for Children, Learning and Skills at Sunderland City Council, said:“We’re delighted to be lighting landmarks across our city in support of Childline. I hope this helps highlight the valuable work that they and the NSPCC do to support children and young people both at this time of year and all year round.”

For some, spending an extended amount of time at home with their family can lead to tensions or amplify existing issues and this can leave many children feeling upset and isolated.

The family related concerns that children shared with Childline last Christmas included:

Increased family conflict.

Facing their first Christmas without a loved one.

Struggling to cope with their own mental health or family members who have mental health issues.

Concerns about parents or carers drinking more than usual over the Christmas period.

Feeling worried or guilty about Christmas placing additional financial pressure on their family.

Struggling with eating or body issues, such as feeling pressure to eat more than usual, worried about eating in front of other people or having to hide disordered eating habits. A girl aged 14, who contacted Childline ,said: “I feel I have no-one who I can talk to or who can help me. I’m constantly arguing with my mum and we have screaming matches every week. She has been destroying my things and excluding me from Christmas traditions, like decorating the house together. My mum wants me to go and live with my dad, but I don’t think he’s a good person. I feel I get used by my dad to get to my mum.”

Shaun Friel, Childline director: “At Childline, our trained counsellors know that sadly not every child feels happy over the Christmas period.

“The festive season can be a high-pressured time for families, and we hear from thousands of children during the twelve days of Christmas who need our help and support.

“For some the issues they encounter all year round can worsen over the festive season and for others it can present new concerns.

“With schools closed and children having limited access to wider support networks, we know for those who are struggling that Childline can be a lifeline.”

To help the charity to be there for all children this festive season, visit the NSPCC website to donate to the charity’s Christmas appeal. Just £4 could help a counsellor answer a call.

You can also help raise funds for the service by rallying your friends and family to sign up to the Walk for Children and walk 5k on December 22.