Sunderland to mark White Ribbon Day 2023
Sunderland is lighting landmarks across the city to show its support for White Ribbon Day 2023 on Saturday, November 25.
The campaign encourages everyone to wear a white ribbon to symbolise a personal pledge never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.
Held annually, the theme of this year’s campaign is about changing the story to help women and girls live their lives free from the fear of harassment, abuse and violence.
The theme, #ChangeTheStory, encourages everyone to take an active role in stopping violence before it starts, by recognising and calling out attitudes and behaviours that are harmful and lead to more extreme cases of violence. Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for Healthy City, Councillor Kelly Chequer said: "We are wearing white ribbons to support the work of White Ribbon Day and raise awareness of something that statistics show is a real problem in our society. "This year's theme is about the importance of collective action in addressing domestic abuse. It emphasises that everyone can make a difference in challenging harmful attitudes and behaviours that contribute to violence against women and girls.
"The White Ribbon Campaign’s focus is on men's violence against women, and I would encourage everyone to wear a ribbon."
Domestic violence and violence against women and girls are serious issues that can have a devastating impact on victims and their families. In Sunderland, partners are working together to create a safe and supportive community for everyone.
Residents who want to get involved and help Change the Story in Sunderland can have their say here and responses will be used to help inform our domestic abuse strategy.
Find more about White Ribbon Day in Sunderland at www.sunderland.gov.uk/WhiteRibbonDay
Landmarks including Northern Spire Bridge, Penshaw Monument, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill, the White Lighthouse at Seaburn, Keel Square and High Street West, will be lit this Saturday in support of the campaign.