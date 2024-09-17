Sunderland teenager swims The Solent in incredible fundraising challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has achieved a massive feat by swimming The Solent to help raise money for a good cause.

Nathan Harrison | Submitted

Nathan Harrison, 14, a Monkwearmouth School pupil, completed the tree-mile open water swim in the English Channel at the weekend.

The stretch of water runs from the mainland to the Isle of Wight.

Mum Rachel said: “It is a major shipping lane for passenger, freight and military vessels. He completed this swim in aid of Aspire, which is a charity which supports people with spinal cord injuries.

“He raised over £850 for the charity and was supported in his fundraising and training by local businesses Ceto Swim Training Group Ltd, TTR Barnes Ltd, PC & Fonetech UK Ltd as well as the charity Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

“Nathan’s next challenge is to swim the English Channel as part of a relay team next summer which will require raising even more money for Aspire so will welcome support from any local businesses willing to get involved.”

Those wishing to help can email [email protected]