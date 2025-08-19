Sunderland teenager in court in connection with alleged involvement in riots that struck Sunderland
Shay Henson, 19, of Padgate Road, Ford Estate, is alleged to have used or threatened unlawful violence together with others. He is also accused of entering the Vape Local shop in Market Square and stealing stock, also on Friday, August 2.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Henson did not enter pleas to charges of riot and burglary other than a dwelling – theft. Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said only that it made sense legally for Henson’s case to be sent to be dealt with by Newcastle Crown Court.
Geoffrey Forrester, defending, made no representation to the court. District Judge Zoe Passfield granted Henson unconditional bail to appear at the crown court on Monday, September 15. She told him: “Your case can only be heard at the crown court.”
Disturbances in Sunderland coincided with those in other parts of the country. They followed the murders of three children in Southport, Lancashire, on Monday, July 29 last year.