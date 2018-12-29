Sunderland team of medics braced for New Year’s Day dip for women’s health unit

A team of medics will make a New Year’s Day dash into the sea as they campaign to raise funds which will help save women’s lives on Wearside.

Colleagues from Sunderland Royal Hospital will gather for the noon dip at Roker in return for sponsorship which will go help buy an examination couch.

Some of the team who took part in the fundraiser last January 1.

The group, from Women’s Health Services, will repeat the feat they first carried out on the opening day of 2018, when they raised £1,700 towards the £3,000 needed to buy the kit.

It will be used to treat women suffering pain or bleeding during early pregnancy, help those with an ectopic pregnancy, experiencing a miscarriage or a molar pregancy, when a non-viable fertilized egg implants in the uterus and will fail to come to term.

It will also help patients who had been referred after abnormal smear tests results or have symptoms including bleeding, pain, skin condition or swellings, helping the team carry out investigations and operating on them when needed.

The staff also care for those who have been diagnosed with gynaecological cancers.

Nick Matthews, a consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital, said: “Our service is extremely busy and any funds raised would go towards our plans to develop a new treatment room and equipment.

“We did a dip for the first time this year on New Year’s Day.

“It was a bright sunny, yet bitterly cold day.

“The idea came about as I am a member of the bathing club from Fausto Coffee on the Roker promenade and am passionate about wild swimming.

Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“I encouraged the team to get involved and raise money for this great cause.”

Last year’s amount was raised through sponsorship, as well as donations collected on the day, with thanks sent to Domino’s, in Sea Road, which provided refreshments for dippers after their swim.

Mr Matthews added: “We are all so very passionate about women’s health and want to do all we absolutely can to make our patient’s journey as smooth, efficient and comfortable as it can be.

“Any funds over and above the cost of the couch will be used to enhance patient experience and to fund initiatives to try and improve the number of ladies attending for their cervical smears, and raising awareness of the dangers of cervical cancer.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the team can donate via https://bit.ly/2QUsNJO.