Sunderland swan family enjoys the autumn sundown at Roker
This family of swans was spotted going for a dip at Roker this evening, as the seafront enjoyed a perfect autumn sundown.
The elegant birds are native to freshwater habitats, but clearly this group weren’t opposed to a dip in the salty North Sea.
There have been concerns raised over the safety of Sunderland’s swans in recent years, with a number of incidents of the birds being harmed or even killed in the city’s ponds and lakes.
Proposals have been submitted for a wildlife platform to keep creatures safe at nearby Roker Park, where a cygnet was killed in 2020 after the lake attracted breeding swans.
Thankfully, this little bunch seem quite safe and tranquil on the sea.