Sunderland swan family enjoys the autumn sundown at Roker

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 31st Oct 2024, 17:01 BST
Sunderland has been blessed with a gorgeous autumn this year - and it’s not just human families who have been enjoying the mild weather and wonderful views.

This family of swans was spotted going for a dip at Roker this evening, as the seafront enjoyed a perfect autumn sundown.

The elegant birds are native to freshwater habitats, but clearly this group weren’t opposed to a dip in the salty North Sea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have been concerns raised over the safety of Sunderland’s swans in recent years, with a number of incidents of the birds being harmed or even killed in the city’s ponds and lakes.

Proposals have been submitted for a wildlife platform to keep creatures safe at nearby Roker Park, where a cygnet was killed in 2020 after the lake attracted breeding swans.

Thankfully, this little bunch seem quite safe and tranquil on the sea.

Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice