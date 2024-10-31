Sunderland has been blessed with a gorgeous autumn this year - and it’s not just human families who have been enjoying the mild weather and wonderful views.

This family of swans was spotted going for a dip at Roker this evening, as the seafront enjoyed a perfect autumn sundown.

The elegant birds are native to freshwater habitats, but clearly this group weren’t opposed to a dip in the salty North Sea.

There have been concerns raised over the safety of Sunderland’s swans in recent years, with a number of incidents of the birds being harmed or even killed in the city’s ponds and lakes.

Thankfully, this little bunch seem quite safe and tranquil on the sea.