Sunderland students stage drama as Remembrance tribute

Youngsters at a Sunderland school paid their own unique tribute to those who gave their lives in the First World War.

As part of Southmoor Academy’s week-long events to mark Remembrance Day, drama students took to the stage.

Southmoor Academy drama students stage a memorial to mark the Armistace centenary.

Simon Wareham, director of personal development at the Ryhope Road school, said the young people did a fantastic job.

He said: “Our wonderful and captivating Year 9 drama students presented short monologues, stories, songs and poems to remember the many wars that the British Armed forces have been involved in, many dressed in costumes from the time.

“Remembrance is an important event in the Southmoor Academy calendar as part of our work on British Values.

“This year we held four school assemblies each morning, one for each house, where students were able to learn about the importance of Remembrance.”

Each day local dignitaries were invited to the assembly and this year the school was delighted to welcome, Coun Lynda Scanlan, Mayor of Sunderland, Zaf Iqbal, co-chairman of the Sunderland Interfaith Forum, Tony Wortman, president of Seaburn Rotary, Supt Barrie Joisce from Northumbria Police, Chris Howson, Sunderland University Chaplain, Adam Carlton PC from Northumbria Police and MP for Sunderland Central, Julie Elliott.

At each of the assemblies, sixth form student Matthew Snaith played the Last Post, which was followed by the two minute silence, and staff, students and visitors laid poppy wreaths.

Mr Wareham, said: “Our students always take Remembrance assemblies very seriously and this year the theme was brought to life for them even more through our drama and history departments. We would like to thank all our visiting guests for sharing the events with us this week.”

A cadet at the memorial tribute in Southmoor Academy.