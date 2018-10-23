Sunderland street cordoned off by police - a man has been taken to hospital

Have your say

A street in Sunderland has been cordoned off by police as they deal with incident and one man has been taken to hospital.

Officers have cordoned off Belvedere Road in the city centre tonight.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident."

They said they couldn't comment further at this stage.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.41pm to reports of a person injured in Belvedere Road."

She said they dispatched an ambulance, an advanced practitioner and the hazardous area response team and one male patient was taken to hospital.

Go North East, Tweeted: "Services 38 38C unable to operate via Belvedere Road due to police incident. Service Diverted via The Ceders Ashbrooke Range and Queen Alexandra Road. Normal route From Tunstall Road."