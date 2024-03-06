Sunderland stalwarts Kevin Ball and Ger Fowler set to be given Freedom of the City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A footballing star and veterans hero look set to be nominated for the Freedom of Sunderland.

Freedoms are traditionally given by Sunderland City Council to citizens who make ‘significant contributions to the wellbeing and community spirit of Sunderland.’

Kevin Ball has also previously been honoured by the University of Sunderland.

The nominations are Sunderland AFC ‘legend’ Kevin Ball who has been involved with the club for more than 30 years and ex-serviceman Gerard ‘Ger’ Fowler for his work with the Sunderland Armed Forces Partnership and for founding Veterans in Crisis (VICs).

Ger is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Sunderland. He has won numerous awards for services to veterans including an English Veterans Award for Leader of the Year.

Ger Fowler from Veterans in Crisis Sunderland.

At its meeting next week on Thursday, March 14, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet will consider recommending the nominations to a future full council meeting for agreement. Subject to the meetings, further arrangements on a Freedom ceremony will be announced in due course.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "People across Sunderland are very proud of their football club and Kevin has been an extraordinary ambassador and part of the fabric of SAFC for many years.

"Similarly, residents are proud of their links to the Armed Forces and Ger has worked and continues to work and help veterans and their families.

"These are well deserved nominations because they have both contributed so much to the well-being and community spirit of Sunderland, and so we plan to recognise them and show our respect for their many achievements."

The cabinet meeting will also consider plans to appoint two long-standing former councillors as an Honorary Alderman and an Honorary Alderwoman - Peter Wood and Louise Farthing. The proposal is to recognise their long and distinguished service to residents, the council and the City of Sunderland.

The council has a tradition of nominating residents, groups and organisation for freedoms.

In 2023, footballing champions Jill Scott and Steph Houghton, and Gary Bennett were recognised.

In 2022, the Sunderland 1973 FA Cup Squad were granted the Freedom of the City for their ongoing achievement and contribution to the city’s well-being.

Other freedoms of Sunderland include the late John Hays, founder of Hays Travel; Nissan’s chief performance officer Trevor Mann; Niall Quinn MBE and Joël Batteux the Mayor of Sunderland's twin-town St Nazaire.

Television reporter Kate Adie has also been granted Freedom of the City.

