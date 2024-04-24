Sunderland Stadium offers a helping paw to Macmillan Cancer Support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity race night to raise funds and awareness of Macmillan Cancer Support is being held at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium on Friday – and racegoers are encouraged to dig deep.

The Newcastle Road venue will turn its interior green with bucket collections, a raffle and flyers bringing attention to the work of the national charity which supports an estimated two million people living with cancer annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A one-off hospitality package has been created, too, which includes a two-course meal, drinks reception, entry and a race card for guests with all profits committed to the final total.

National World

Louis Pern – whose friend Jackie Teal trains at Sunderland Stadium – is helping to organise the fundraiser and hopes to see a positive turnout.

“Everyone will know someone whose life has been affected by cancer,” said Louis. “Macmillan play a crucial role providing care and support and we want Friday’s event to play a small role in the charity’s ongoing work to support people living with cancer.

“There’ll be lots going on through the evening for racegoers to get involved with and we thank everyone behind the scenes in advance who have helped make the evening possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For every £100 Macmillan Cancer Support generates, 97% is funded through public donations so events of this kind are important in raising awareness and funds for the charity’s work.”

Since its formation in 1911, Macmillan Cancer Support has operated public campaigns, supported healthcare professionals, and fulfilled research into cancer care.

Today, a £20 donation helps run a Macmillan Online Community for over an hour while £30 covers the costs for a Macmillan nurse to provide essential medical, practical and emotional support for one hour.

The charity estimates three million people currently live with cancer in the UK – this figure is expected to rise to 5.3 million by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Wilson, General Manager at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium, added: “We’re always keen to support good causes either locally or nationally.

“We are fortunate to be home to a close-knit community of racegoers who always turn out in numbers to support our fundraising events. Everyone has been touched by cancer either directly or indirectly and supporting people currently living with life-changing illnesses will resonate with a lot of our guests on the night.”

Doors open at 6.30pm with the first of 12 races on the night scheduled at 7.16pm. Charities interested in partnering with Sunderland Stadium and holding fundraising events are welcome to contact the venue via [email protected].