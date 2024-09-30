Jeff Brown and Ian Payne. | Submitted

Two of the region's most loved television icons will be sharing the stage for an afternoon and evening of fun and laughter.

Jeff Brown and Ian Payne between them presented award-winning local news on the BBC and Tyne Tees Television for more than 30 years.

They will be appearing on a personal basis on Wednesday, October 9, at The Customs House in South Shields, and attendees will get the chance to learn about the interests and lives of these TV personalities who have been welcome guests in our living rooms for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Brown and Ian Payne. | Submitted

Jeff, 62, who hails from Roker, co-presented BBC Look North with Carol Malia until he left the BBC in May this year.

He recently marked his 21st anniversary of joining the BBC, having started in in June 2003.

Prior to that, Jeff was a journalist on local newspapers and joined Tyne Tees in 1996 where he worked with the legendary Mike Neville.

Ian, 56, originally from Ipswich, came to study in Newcastle in 1986 and never left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined Tyne Tees in 1992 from Nova International where he worked with Brendan Foster on the Great North Run.

Ian has presented with Mike Neville and the much-loved Pam Royle. He now shares news anchor duties with Amy Lea.

Despite once being on rival stations they are good mates, organisers said, having worked together at Tyne Tees for six and a half years in the 1990s.

The compere for the evening will be South Shields playwright Ed Waugh, known for the likes of Wor Bella, Hadaway Harry, Carrrying David in recent years, as well as hits including Dirty Dusting and Waiting for Gateaux with co-writer Trevor Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed, whose new play The Cramlington Train Wreckers tours in November, said: "I've worked with Jeff and Ian at various times, especially at Sunday for Sammy and the Laffalang in South Shields.

“They're both great lads, really entertaining and interesting people. Whenever we get together it's one long laugh."

"We put them together a year ago at the Lit & Phil in Newcastle where it sold out twice. It went down a storm. Their stories are captivating and hilarious. It's a fantastic opportunity to get to know Jeff and Ian better.

“They are both cultural icons of the region, that's why I suggested this event to the Customs House as a bit of a homecoming and they have responded brilliantly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Ian was a top trampolinist in this youth and appeared on the children's television show Blockbusters! He's also a creative writer, a budding artist and loves music.

"Likewise, Jeff is a creative writer. His excellent play - The Bench - which premiered at the Customs House last September, will tour the region next year. He's also a canny chanter. I've seen him sing live with a band and he rocked.

“It'll be a cracking show with those a canny lads off the telly!”