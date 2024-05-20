Sunderland soldier walks for 500 days - and he will walk 500 more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He has raised almost £12,000 - so far

David's walking heroics have taken him to some familiar places.

Sunderland’s walking soldier has reached the halfway point of his 1,000-day fundraising challenge for Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Ansell, 49, a regimental training warrant officer with The Queen’s Own Yeomanry reservists, began his latest fundraiser on January 5, 2023 when he set off to walk 10 miles a day for 1,000 days for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now been walking for 500 days and, as the song says, he will walk 500 more.

David became known for his first charity challenge in 2021, when he completed a half marathon every day for 365 days, raising nearly £20,000.

He has been inspired by his father David, who died of lung cancer just two weeks into his first challenge, as well as work colleague and friend Lance Corporal Dean ‘Deano’ Ashworth, who died of oesophageal cancer at just 31 and family friend Chloe Pescod.

Since taking on the challenge, which he aims to complete on September 30, 2025, he has covered 5,000 miles, taken 9.2million steps and burnt a million calories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His challenge will take two years, eight months, three weeks and five days.

David is based at Fenham Barracks in Newcastle and can be seen regularly walking or as he calls it shuffling, between the two cities.

He said: “So far I have raised nearly £12,000 and have also had generous contributions of trainers to keep me going. I’ve already walked my way through 10 pairs.

“Nothing could prepare me to see my dad go through cancer and die so quickly after diagnosis. It was devastating. Then to see Deano pass at such a young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t need any other motivation to keep me going, but as each day goes on I hear about other people’s cancer battles and I’m moved to dedicate a walking day to them.”

David's walking heroics have taken him to some famous places.

In recognition of his efforts David was a regional fundraiser of the year finalist for the Pride of Britain awards in 2021 and has now been shortlisted for a BBC Make A Difference Award.