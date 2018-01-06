Sunderland social club could be demolished to make way for housing

A Sunderland social club could soon be a thing of the past if plans to demolish it and build new housing get the green light.

Proposals have been submitted to Sunderland City Council to bring down the single storey Farringdon Social Club, which is in Anthony Road.

Farringdon Social Club redevelopment of residential accommodation plans

Agent TTS Planning Consultants has said that if permission for the move is granted, residential accommodation will be built in its place, although there are no concrete plans for what type of housing would be created at this stage.

The application reads: “The application site is currently a social club and therefore the proposal for residential accommodation would be the development of brownfield land.

“The site is also within a highly sustainable location being within short walking distance to shops, services and public facilities.

“Farringdon Primary School is directly north of the site with St David’s Church immediately to the west.

Farringdon Social Club redevelopment of residential accommodation plans

“There are a number of shops and facilities on Ashdown Road to the south of the site, which includes a Post Office, The Dolphin public house and Gills Golden Fry fish and chip shop.

“There is also access to good public transport links with bus stops on Ashdown Road and Allendale Road which are a short walk from the application site.”

The time of accommodation which could be built on the land should the club be demolished is not specified in the plans.

The application added: “A proposed layout for a residential scheme would very much depend on the type of development which would eventually be brought forward.

“It is considered necessary that a strong frontage is created along the main highway of Anthony Road.

“Therefore it would be suggested that whether apartment blocks or individual houses/bungalows are brought forward, the built form would be built up to the main road, creating parking and garden/amenity areas to the rear of the site.

“It is considered that a suitable residential layout can be delivered which would offer a strong built form in the Farringdon area.”

The application adds that a residential scheme would create an improvements in terms of an environmental impact on the surrounding area, with less noise if the social club was demolished.

No-one from Farringdon Social Club or TTS Planning Consultants could be contacted for comment.

The application, which can be viewed on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal, is set to be decided on by February 13.