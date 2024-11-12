Sunderland shoppers asked to nominate Christmas charities to supermarket

Supermarket chain Aldi wants its Sunderland shoppers to nominate local charities, community groups and food banks to receive a share of its Christmas charity fund.

Aldi wants its shoppers to nominate local charities. | Submitted

Aldi’s Winter Fund will see it donate £10,000 to charities across the United Kingdom, in an effort to support less affluent communities in the lead up to Christmas. Each successful applicant’s nominated charitable organisation will receive £1,000.

The nominations will be reviewed by a panel of Aldi representatives. The chosen charities will then receive cash donations to help relieve a little of the pressure at what for many is the most expensive time of year.

To nominate a charity, shoppers can submit their entry via an email to [email protected]. The email should include the name of the organisation and where it is based, as well as a short summary on why the organisation deserves to win the prize.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “The winter period can be an incredibly challenging time for many people across the country and we are committed to doing everything we can to support those in need.

"We hope our shoppers can help us identify charities that could benefit from this donation to continue the incredible work that they do to help their local communities.”

Nominations will be open until Sunday, November 24. To see more information and read the terms and conditions, visit the Aldi website.

You can also directly donate food to Sunderland's charities, food banks and community groups.