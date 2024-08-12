Sunderland sees 18% rise in Airbnb and other short-term holiday lets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland saw an increase of almost 20% in short-term holiday lets in a year, new figures have shown.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) gathered by the building maintenance body SFG20 show the city saw an 18.9% increase in short-term lets via platforms like Airbnb across 2023

The ONS data was based on the number of guest nights, nights, and stays for short-term lets offered via ‘online collaborative economy platforms’ Airbnb, Booking.com and Expedia Group.

The SFG20 said short-term rentals saturating the property market in some areas of the UK, with people from the affected communities concerned about being priced out as a result.

Hartlepool saw the highest leap, with a 122.22% increase in short-term lets.

Some areas are seeing drops, however, with Crosby in Merseyside seeing a 17% reduction in availability, Glasgow a 10% fall, and Edinburgh an 8% drop.

The SFG20, which is the ‘industry standard for building maintenance’ has warned rises in short-term lets present problems for communities - and are also a risk for the landlords offering such accomodation.

Paul Bullard, Product and Professional Services Director at SFG20, the industry standard for building maintenance, said: “With the recent surge in short-term lets available across the UK, saturating the property ladder, many local residents will be feeling the negative impact.

“As landlords snap up properties for short-term and holiday rentals, housing supply for long-term residents continue to dwindle, driving up both purchase and renting prices.

“This trend prices many locals out of the market, making it increasingly difficult for them to become homeowners in their local neighbourhoods.”

Mr Bullard also warned landlords of the potential financial and legal consequences of not focusing on maintaining their short-term lets in line with tightening regulations:

“New landlords entering the short-term let market may be unaware of the stringent regulations governing property maintenance, safety standards, and tenant rights. Failing to comply with these rules can result in a series of damaging consequences,” he said.

Financial penalties at an average of £150,000, legal action, unexpected maintenance costs, drops in property value, increased insurance premiums, falls in rental revenue and damage to reputations are some of the risks Mr Butler says landlords may face.