Sunderland’s top model Georgia sets her sights on national title

A Sunderland top model is getting set to strut her stuff in the hopes of winning a national title.

Georgia Mordey, 20, will go head-to-head with models from across the country at the national final of the Supermodel England 2018 competition, to see if she will be crowned World Supermodel England or Top Model of England.

Top Model of Sunderland Georgia Mordey.

Georgia, a service advisor at Lookers - the new name for Jennings - secured a place to compete after winning Top Model of Sunderland, held at Marriott Hotel in Seaburn back in June.

And now the Washington model is due to take part in the national competition, taking place on Saturday, November 17, in Barnsley.

Georgia said: “This is the first time I’ve taken part in a national final, so it’s very exciting for me.

“It’s been great fun taking part in all the fundraising and events ahead of the final, which I’m very much looking forward to, as well as meeting all of the other participants on the day.”

From a young age, Georgia always wanted to be a model, and her dream came true aged 14 when she started modelling for the fashion industry.

In recent years, she has also taken part in a number of modelling competitions, including Miss Teen Great Britain, where she made the final 60 contestants.

She also competed in Miss Newcastle at the age of 16 and 17.

Before being crowned Top Model of Sunderland, the competition saw Georgia raise money for her chosen charity, The Foundation of Light, where she completed a sky dive and organised a number of fundraising events.

In the run-up to the Supermodel England national final, Georgia has also taken part in a variety of activities for good causes, including arranging car boot sales and charity nights and working as a volunteer for charity Hope North East.

Georgia works full-time as a service advisor at the motor dealer group’s contact centre based at Teal Farm in Washington, where she is responsible for booking customers’ cars in for services and MOTs.

Mandy Hoyle, contact centre manager, said: “We’re all absolutely thrilled for Georgia and wish her all the very best in the forthcoming national final.”