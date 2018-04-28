Sunderland’s Northern Spire bridge scoops special award

Sunderland’s Northern Spire bridge has been honoured with a prestigious special award.

The stunning structure, delivered by Farrans Victor Buyck for Sunderland City Council, was presented with the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) 200 Special Project Award at the organisation’s Robert Stephenson Awards, which recognise engineering excellence in North East infrastructure projects.

The Northern Spire team with ICE President, Lord Robert Mair second left)

The award was presented by ICE President Prof Lord Robert Mair at the Institution’s North East Annual Dinner.

The event was the final stop on Prof Mair’s first official tour of the region, during which he visited a number of important civil engineering projects and education schemes.

“This year we received an entry from a project that so impressed us that we have added a special award to celebrate both this scheme and the 200th year anniversary of the ICE,” said the judges.

“This project has captured the public interest both in the immediate area and nationally. The scale, complexity and design of this scheme has brought the industry of civil engineering, in many of its guises, to the public’s attention, opening up a new area to investment and enhancing the lives of many now and in the future.”

The project is impressive in every aspect, from its design to its construction, and the whole team should be very proud of what they have already achieved. Prof Lord Robert Mair

Prof Mair said: “The Institution’s North East Dinner and Awards ceremony represented the very best of civil engineering in the region, and showcased many impressive infrastructure projects that have helped generate economic gains across the North East of England.

“Northern Spire is already seen as an iconic landmark in the North East, and has been well received by locals. The project is impressive in every aspect, from its design to its construction, and the whole team should be very proud of what they have already achieved.”

Les Clark, Sunderland City Council’s Chief Operating Officer Economy and Place, was delighted that Northern Spire had been celebrated by the ICE with this extraordinary award: “Sunderland City Council and the whole Northern Spire team are delighted that the bridge project has been recognised in this way by the Institution of Civil Engineers,” he said.

“We are immensely proud of Northern Spire and are sure that it will become the centrepiece for continued change and regeneration across Sunderland, as well as improving links between the A19, city centre and the Port of Sunderland, reducing congestion and journey time for motorists and attracting investment.

The Northern Spire pylon is transported up the Wear

“We feel honoured the ICE has sought to celebrate Northern Spire and the efforts of the project team with this special award. To know that some of the country’s leading civil engineers were impressed by the project, the complexities involved, and our extensive community engagement programme, is a great achievement for us.”

The ICE North East Annual Dinner and Awards ceremony was sponsored by CDM Recruitment.