Sunderland road reopens following road traffic collision
Part of the A1018 in Sunderland has now reopened following a road traffic collision.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 1:01 pm
Updated
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 3:42 pm
Police have reopened the A1018 Sunderland Northbound at the junction with Sans Street and High Street West following an road traffic collision this afternoon, Saturday, September 18.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The earlier RTC on A1018 has now been cleared and the road has reopened.”