Police have closed part of the A1018 in Sunderland.

Police have reopened the A1018 Sunderland Northbound at the junction with Sans Street and High Street West following an road traffic collision this afternoon, Saturday, September 18.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The earlier RTC on A1018 has now been cleared and the road has reopened.”

