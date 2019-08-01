Sunderland RNLI called out to teenagers trapped by tide
RNLI warn public of the dangers of being caught out by the tide.
At about 4.00pm, on Thursday August 1, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to a report of three teenagers stranded by the incoming tide, near Whitburn.
Sunderland RNLI Lifeguards were able to observe the teenagers from a distance and confirm that they had managed to scramble to safety.
Coastguard units therefore stood down and were not needed to intervene.
A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Thankfully, the crew was stood down due to the teenagers making their way to safety. But, it does show how easy it is to be caught out by the tide. If you do get stuck, or see someone in distress, then please dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”
Beach users should always be aware of tide times and ensure they identify an escape route, should there be a risk of becoming trapped by the tide.