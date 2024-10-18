Sunderland retail park unveils region's largest EV fast-charging station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland shopping centre is powering into the future with the unveiling of the North East’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

Twelve advanced ultra-rapid 350kW charging bays have been opened by leading chargepoint operator IONITY at Adderstone Group’s Wessington Retail Park in North Hylton.

Open for use with all vehicle models, the ultra-rapid charging bays allow EV drivers to recharge quickly and efficiently, enabling them to get back on the road faster than older charge points - the average fuelling time at IONITY’s chargers is just 23 minutes.

The move is part of an investment strategy by IONITY to deliver a UK wide publicly accessible superfast charging network for electric vehicles.

Andreas Atkins, IONITY’s country manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “We are thrilled the latest and largest high-power EV charging site in the region is now online at Wessington Retail Park, Sunderland.

“The site not only supports the growing demand for ultra-rapid charging, but also integrates seamlessly with popular local amenities. This makes it a convenient and attractive stop for EV drivers and the public alike, enhancing the overall experience for visitors."

The move marks the latest development initiative by Adderstone Group at Wessington Retail Park since it acquired the estate in 2021.

CEO Ian Baggett, said: "With more than 100,000 electric cars manufactured in Sunderland each year and only a couple of hundred charging points, we figured they might need a few more."

Cllr Lindsey Leonard is Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for environment and net zero: “Sunderland has set out ambitious goals to accelerate our journey towards a low carbon future, she said.

“High-power charging points like those now in place at Wessington Way will do a great deal to reassure motorists thinking of making the move to an EV.

“We’re thrilled to see this provision become available in such an accessible part of Sunderland and we’re sure it will be very well-used.”