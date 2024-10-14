Sunderland residents urged to prepare for flooding after wettest 18 months on record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland residents are being urged to ensure they are prepared for flooding as the UK marks the annual ‘Flood Action Week’.

This year’s event, which runs from today, Monday, October 14, comes less than a week after heavy rain brought flash flooding to areas of Sunderland including Ashbrooke and Grangetown.

It also coincides with the one-year anniversary of Storm Babet, which brought significant flooding across the country.

Tunstall Vale in Ashbrooke was flooded last week | NW

According to the Met Office, Storm Babet saw the third wettest three-day period in a series for England and Wales since 1891.

Across England, nearly 96,900 properties were protected by the Environment Agency during Storm Babet, though sadly around 2,150 were flooded.

In the North East, river levels on the Wansbeck and Coquet were the highest since 2012 after a whole month’s worth of rain fell in 48 hour.

Only last month, much of England experienced heavy rainfall leading to the first major incident of the season with almost a thousand properties flooded.

It followed the wettest 18 months on record in England up to February 2024.

The best way to protect yourself from flooding is early preparation and knowing what to do in advance. Some of actions people can take to reduce the dangers are:

C heck your long-term flood risk . You can use this free service to find out the long-term flood risk for an area in England, the possible causes of flooding, and how to manage flood risk.

. You can use this free service to find out the long-term flood risk for an area in England, the possible causes of flooding, and how to manage flood risk. Sign up for flood warnings by phone, text or email

by phone, text or email Taking steps to protect yourself from future flooding – including storing important documents in a secure, waterproof location, taking rugs and small furniture upstairs, checking how to turn off your electricity and water, preparing a flood kit.

Simon Wilson, Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager for the North East, said: “Climate change means extreme weather events are happening more frequently, and we have already seen an unusually wet September this year.

“We can’t always be certain where the rain will fall or where flooding will occur, but we do know which areas are at risk.

“That is why it is essential we all do our part by checking our flood risk and signing up for flood warnings this Flood Action Week.

“While we at the Environment Agency are stepping up our preparations to increase the nation's resilience to flooding as we head into the winter, taking small steps today can immediately improve your own readiness.”