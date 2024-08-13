Sunderland residents urged to donate unwanted devices to help bridge digital divide

Christine, Tech Mate from Easington Lane Community Access Point (ELCAP) supporting a resident. | Submitted picture

Sunderland City Council is calling on residents to support their local community by donating unwanted digital devices through the ‘Donate Devices’ project. The project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Donate Devices aims to ensure that everyone in Sunderland has access to the technology they need, particularly for education, employment and staying connected with loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme is designed to collect unused or unwanted devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones. These devices will be sanitised, refurbished and distributed to residents who lack access to digital technology, helping to reduce the digital divide in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign aims to reduce e-waste while providing vital support to individuals and families who lack the technology to stay connected in today’s increasingly digital world.

Councillor Alison Smith, Corporate Services and Equalities Portfolio Holder at Sunderland City Council, said: “Many residents in Sunderland still face challenges in accessing essential services, educational resources and online communication due to a lack of digital devices.

“Your donation can make a significant difference by providing someone with the tools they need to participate fully in modern life.”

The programme accepts a wide range of devices, including: laptops, tablets and smartphones. Devices should be in working order, but even those with minor issues are welcome, as they can often be repaired and distributed to those who need them most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council is committed to improving the lives of its residents through a range of smart initiatives designed to enhance well-being, support digital inclusion and foster a sense of community.

Liz St Louis, director of smart cities and enabling services at Sunderland City Council, said: “Access to technology is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Many of us have old laptops, tablets, and smartphones gathering dust in our homes, but for someone else, these devices could be a lifeline.

“Together, we can help bridge the digital divide and create a more connected community.”

It is easy to donate a device by visiting one of the designated drop-off points across the city. For a full list of donation locations and times, visit: sunderland.gov.uk/donate-devices