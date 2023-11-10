Sunderland referee George Tyson passes away aged 84
The former referee George Tyson, one of football's top officials in the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 84.
Mr Tyson, a leading and hugely respected referee between 1978 and 1990, was a regular sight on Match of the Day among other football shows. He officiated games involving all the top clubs of the day including Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal.
As a Sunderland man, he was never allowed to referee top level matches involving his hometown club.
However, he did officiate SAFC friendlies at Roker Park including fixtures against Middlesbrough in 1983, Nissan FC in 1984, Seattle Storm and Hartlepool United in 1988 and USSR/Ukrainian side Dnepr in 1989.
He was linesman at the 1988 FA Cup final - Wimbledon's famous victory over Liverpool. He also refereed the 1986 Freight Rover Trophy final between Bolton Wanderers and Bristol City at Wembley. Away from football, he was director of leisure at Sedgefield Council.
Mr Tyson, a family man, had been ill for some time and leaves behind Christina his wife of almost 61 years, daughter Helen, son John, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In later years he became president of the Sunderland Referees Association, who released a statement saying: "It is with great sadness and indeed a very heavy heart that I make known the sad passing of Sunderland RA President George M Tyson.
"George passed away at home after what was a cruel illness. George will be for ever remembered by his many friends and colleagues throughout the Referees Association and the Football Association."