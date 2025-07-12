Google

A rapist who struck again while out on bail for his first attack has been put behind bars and branded a danger to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Wright had been arrested, questioned and then bailed after raping his first victim when he targeted the second woman. In impact statements the two women said their lives have been severely affected and they have been left with flashbacks and nightmares.

Wright, 25, of Hampstead Road, Sunderland, who had previously completed anger management courses, admitted two charges of rape and assault. At Newcastle Crown Court today he was jailed for eight years with a four year extended licence and lifelong sex offender registration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Recorder Tom Moran told him: "They have both been very badly affected in many different ways as a result of what you did." Recorder Moran said Wright has been assessed as a high risk of direct sex offences and a high risk of serious harm to the public generally and added that his mental health problems were exacerbated by drink and drugs.

The recorder added: "You have committed the gravest sexual offences, namely rape, against two different women, the second after you had been arrested, interviewed and bailed." Recorder Moran said the anger management courses Wright had been on had "no effect" and that he is a high risk of further offending.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court the first victim was orally raped by Wright and added: "After being threatened with physical violence she felt she had no option but to submit." The woman reported her ordeal and Wright was arrested, questioned by police and bailed.

Miss Dowling said Wright then raped the second woman, while armed with a hammer, which he had raised "as if he would hit her".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Hirst, defending, told the court Wright was born with fetal alcohol syndrome, adopted as a baby and has autistic spectrum disorder and ADHD with a low IQ, all of which would have impacted on his behaviour and decision making.

Miss Hirst added: "There is very little I can say about the offences themselves, I know nothing say will make the complainants feel any better about this. " Miss Hirst said Wright is willing to accept help and still has time to mature.