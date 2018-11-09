Sunderland ranks top as best place for under 30s to live and work

A new study has revealed Sunderland is the best place for under 30s to live and work in England.

The Liveability Index is based on a range of factors from living costs to satisfaction and happiness to crime rates.

I hope this will encourage young people to live, work and stay in our great city MP Sharon Hodgson

Sunderland rated top due to low living costs, high job satisfaction, and general happiness and wellbeing, followed by Leeds, Aberdeen and Milton Keynes.

The report was welcomed by Sunderland MP Sharon Hodgson.

In the study it was found the majority of workers under 25 said they would relocate for increased wages, with nearly half saying they would move for a more affordable cost of living.

The Liveability Index, created by financial services provider OneFamily, ranks Britain’s towns and cities with over 200,000 residents.

The index is based on both the balance of income and costs of living in each place, as well as how residents feel about living there.

It takes into account the cost of living and working, satisfaction with work and commuting, and general happiness levels, as well as levels of concern on issues like job prospects, work-life balance, the local property market and crime.

After the report was revealed, Mrs Hodgson, said: “It is excellent news that Sunderland has been rated as the top city to live in the UK for those under the age of 30.

“I hope that this will encourage young people to live, work and stay in our great city to help boost our local and regional economy.

“Sunderland was the only city in the North East to make the top rankings, so we should wear this badge with pride.”

OneFamily created this index to highlight the variety of different elements young workers looking to get a job or get on the property ladder, need to consider when choosing where to live.