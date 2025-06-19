Watch as Sunderland teenager Charlie and his family talk about his passion for racing.

15-year-old Sunderland HTR driver Charlie Benson has the opportunity to be the first northern driver to make it into F4 - commonly seen as the first step into F1 - which would realise Charlie’s dream.

Charlie started racing at 8 years old, with his parents - who are fully behind him - saying his first words were “car, car”.

Watch the free-to-view programme on demand now on the Shots! website here .

L to R coach Derrick Hardy, Charlie Benson and dad Neil Benson. | National World

Charlie has had continued success in the SuperOne Championship, achieving Champion status in 2022 and Vice Champion in 2023, with a successful Superprix at Shennington 2023.

The SuperOne championship has produced some of the best F1 drivers from the UK, with the likes of George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon among the names Charlie would love to emulate.

