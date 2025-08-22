Northumbria Police - no reproduction without permission

A race-hate thug who shouted ‘this is my own country, get back to your own country’ before a shocking attack on two shop workers has been put behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai Lucas was one of a group of men outside a convenience store on Hylton Road in Sunderland, where the owner and his friend were taking in stock deliveries. Newcastle Crown Court heard as well as hurling vile racist abuse, Lucas attacked both men and left them needing hospital treatment.

Lucas, 27, of no fixed address, was out on licence from a 51 month sentence for robbery at the time and has since been recalled to serve the rest of that sentence, until January 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In relation to the shop worker attacks he admitted two charges of racially aggravated assault and has been sentenced to 28 months, starting from today and therefore not likely to affect the time he is already serving.

Recorder Shufqat Khan said the racial abuse was "prolonged and persistent" during the attack and added: "In my judgement there is a high level of racial aggravation, that was the predominant motivation for the offences."

Prosecutor Kelly Clarke told the court it was in October last year that the shopkeeper and a friend, who would assist him with deliveries, were unloading items from his car. Miss Clarke added: "There was a group of males outside the store, including this defendant who came up and shouted 'you are illegal, you are doing illegal things'."

The court heard the owner explained they were unloading stock and that the shop was his. Lucas' response to the explanation was: "I'm a North East lad, this is my country, go back to your country."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then started to repeatedly hit both men, leaving them cut and bruised and the shop owner believed he lost consciousness. During the violence Lucas continued to say "go back to your own country" .

In an impact statement the shop owner said he was scared Lucas would return or get his friends to target the store. The other victim said: "Things like this have never happened in my life before. I am scared to go back to the shop, scared to help my friend.

"I feel emotionally broken. This was a totally unexpected and totally unprovoked attack. I cannot think about anything else, the incident still goes around in my head every minute every day. I feel like I was beaten like a slave."

The court heard Lucas, who had been drinking that day, has 51 previous convictions. Jason Smith, defending, said it was a "disgraceful attack" by Lucas, who has antisocial personality disorder and experienced a difficult childhood.

Mr Smith added that Lucas does not know either of the victims and is unlikely to recognise them again.