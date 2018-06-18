Sunderland quiz league player crowned Brain of Britain in BBC contest

A champion quizzer is celebrating after masterminding another national success.

Clive Dunning, 59, has been crowned the new Brain of Britain.

It’s a very rare achievement to win both Mastermind and Brain of Britain, so I’m proud to have done so Clive Dunning

The Sunderland Echo Quiz League player saw off competition from quizzers across the country to add the Brain of Britain crown to the Mastermind title he won in 2014.

Clive was up against Jack Bennett, Mark Eaves and Brian Thompson in the final of the BBC Radio 4 contest, but was not to be denied.

It came five years after he was beaten in the semi-final of the same competition.

The retired lecturer, from Norton, has told of his pride after again proving his extensive knowledge.

He said: “After entering Brain of Britain, you have to wait five years until you can compete in it again, so I was eagerly awaiting this opportunity.

“It was a nerve-racking experience, particularly after what happened last time.

“There is a surprisingly big audience in the venue so you have to get used to that, and of course there’s big pressure there.

“The good thing is that you can feel the warmth of the crowd and they’re willing you to do well.

“It was sweet to put right what happened five years ago and get my hands on the trophy.

“I felt I was unlucky last time so was eager to enter again.

“It was a fantastic feeling to do so and win.

“It’s a very rare achievement to win both Mastermind and Brain of Britain, so I’m proud to have done so.

“In the quiz world, this is the big double.”

Father-of-three Clive regularly competes in the Sunderland Echo Quiz League for Newbottle Social Club on Wednesday evenings.

He has now become the 65th BBC Brain of Britain champion.

The final took place at London’s Radio Theatre, with Russell Davies in the questionmaster’s chair.

Clive added: “It was a brilliant experience, and to have won means a lot to me.

“Quizzing is a big part of my life.

“I was always into it, and from a young age was good at pub quizzes.

“There was a gap when I went back into education and life got in the way a bit.

“I decided to have one last go five years ago and entered some serious competitions, and it has gone from there.”