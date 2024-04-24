Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland punk band Slalom D.

Sunderland punk legends Slalom D have a new initiative to promote "health and happiness" at their gigs.

Alongside the T-shirts, music and other items on sale at their merchandise stall, are free items which fans can use to protect their own welfare.

Lead singer Fiona Duncan explained: "We've introduced a health and happiness kit available at our merch stall during gigs. It includes essentials like anti-spiking kits, condoms, female sanitary items, face masks and antibacterial gel.

"Everything is free and accessible to anyone in need.

"While donations are appreciated, our primary concern is ensuring everyone has what they need, regardless of financial constraints.

"We recognised a real need for this in the North East and were inspired by the efforts of others. We're grateful for the support and guidance from Manchester Punk Festival, Serial Bowl Records and Sisters of Sedition".

Slalom D's latest album, Waltz into Anarchy, achieved critical and commercial acclaim and their new tracks, Medusa and Riser, will be released later this year.