Sunderland project helping struggling young people into work gets £5,000 boost

A Sunderland-based skills and employability project has received a grant of almost £5,000 to help remove the barriers to employment and secure long-term employment prospects for the city’s young people.

The Parker Trust is based on Kayll Road. Its Pathways project works with around 40 young Wearsiders aged 16-25.

The project addresses issues around low attainment in school, low confidence and undiagnosed autism and get more young people into work experience and employment.

Pathways has been successful in moving its first 40 young people forward with their career ambitions. The Parker Trust believes its project can create wider benefit for the local community by reducing the likelihood of more people relying on housing benefit, Universal Credit and food banks.

The charity has now received a £4,914 grant from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund, to help fund the salary of a Pathways worker who will help young people find meaningful work experience and longer-term employment.

The fund offers grants to charities and community groups in and around communities served by the society.

Karen Noble, centre manager at the Parker Trust, said: “Our aim is to upskill local young people in and around Sunderland who may lack self-esteem, not have any formal qualifications or have experienced barriers to employment, so that they have a better chance of catching a potential employer’s eye and getting on their interview list.

“We’re already seeing positive outcomes for our first batch of students, with several of them going on to secure work experience or interviews, get volunteering positions and find employment and, with the support of Newcastle Building Society, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more local teens and young people to learn with us in the coming months.

Priorities for the building society’s funding are informed by Vital Signs North East 2024, which suggests how individuals and businesses can work with charities and community organisations.

Jamie Anderson, customer advisor at Newcastle Building Society, said: “The Parker Trust team has developed a practical project for dozens of local young people to develop the skills they need to move towards careers that they will love, and it’s a pleasure to be able to support their inspiring work.”

To find out more about the funding and for member nominations, visit www.newcastle.co.uk.