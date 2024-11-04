SAFC are urging Sunderland fans to take their seats early for Saturday’s match against Coventry as the club prepares to honour the fallen on Remembrance weekend.

Sunderland players will don special Remembrance warm-up shirts as commemoration events take place on the pitch ahead of the Black Cats’ match against Coventry.

The match kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 3pm on Saturday, November 9, but fans are being urged to be in place at least 15 minutes early.

A club statement read: “As part of SAFC's aspirations to show respect during our Remembrance Day proceedings, supporters are advised to be in their seats no later than 2.45pm.

“The on-field Remembrance Day activity will begin around this time, and Sunderland AFC are urging supporters to be ready in their seats, to observe this out of respect for our heroes.”

As part of commemorations, the Wearside Flag Group, made up of supporters who arrange displays at the Stadium of Light, has been working on a Remembrance arrangement.

They got a surprise visit when members of the first team joined them to help.

“The flag group were given a surprise visit on Monday 4 November, with members of the first team assisting with their preparations as they ramped up ahead of the weekend's fixture,” the club said.

“To give this display maximum effect, we ask all supporters to be in their seats for the target time of 2.45pm.