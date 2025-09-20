Sunderland pervert caught with 100s of child abuse images fled to the Lake District

The incident took place at Southwick Police Station. | Google Maps

A pervert caught with hundreds of child abuse images on his computer fled to the Lake District instead of registering as a sex offender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keiron Pipe admitted possessing a sickening haul of pictures and videos when he appeared at Sunderland Magistrates Court on August 21. He was ordered to register as a sex offender at Southwick Police Station in the city within three days.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard instead of complying with the notification requirement, Pipe travelled more than 100 miles away to Keswick and was found by police at a beauty spot overlooking Derwentwater on September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, his family back at home, who had broken contact with him, suffered "community repercussions" over what he had done. Prosecutor David Robinson Young told the court the illegal images were found after Northumbria Police received information from the National Crime Agency about a video believed to be in Pipe's Dropbox account.

Officers then raided his home and seized and examined his devices. Pipe, 25, of no fixed address but from Sunderland, admitted making a total of 973 images of children, including 257 in the most serious category and possessing prohibited images.

The incident took place at Southwick Police Station. | Google Maps

He also admitted failing to comply with notification requirements and has spent some time in custody since his arrest in Keswick. Mr Robinson Young said Pipe's family "lost all contact with him" after his images convictions.

The court heard Pipe was found in the Lake District after he contacted the police to inform them he was about to end his life. Mr Recorder Mark McKone KC sentenced Pipe to 14 months suspended for two years with rehabilitation and programme requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years. Recorder McKone told him: "People who download these terrible images of children normally only get one chance to get help. If you download images again it will be an immediate prison sentence."

Estelle Chambers, defending, said Pipe is "incredibly embarrassed and ashamed" and is keen to get help. Miss Chambers added: "This offending could be perhaps explained by a rather rapid decline in his mental health, something he hopes to be able to work on."