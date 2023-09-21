Sunderland pensioner wrongly claimed £32,000 in pensions credit and housing benefit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pensioner claimed £32,000 in handouts she was not entitled to by hiding the fact she had cash in the bank.

Margaret Stewart was paid pension credit and housing benefit between November 2015 and July 2022 on the basis she had no more than £10,000 in capital.

Newcastle Crown Court heard she failed to mention she had just short of £14,000, across two Nat West bank accounts in her name.

Prosecutor Joe Culley told the court: "When she made the initial claim, in a telephone call, she declared only having a Post Office account. It is quite

clear she was asked specifically about bank accounts."

Mr Culley said the total amount of overpayment was £32,515.

Stewart, 70, of Pembroke Avenue, Sunderland, admitted two charges of fraud by dishonestly failing to disclose information to the DWP.

The court heard she has since repaid the money in full.

Laura Miller, defending, told the court Stewart has health issues and added: "She appreciates the seriousness of the offence and the consequences that follow but she has repaid all the money.

"She has not lived a life of luxury. She says she is really sorry and doesn't envisage being here again."