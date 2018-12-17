Sunderland pensioner critical in hospital after 'serious assault'

A pensioner is in a critical condition in hospital after he was punched by a dog walker in a "serious assault".

Police are now seeking help in tracing the 69-year-old victim's attacker and have released security camera images of two people they want to trace in connection with their inquiries.

A second CCTV image released by police.

The Sunderland man is currently in a critical but stable condition at the Royal Preston Hospital after he was punched during what Cumbria Police have described as an "altercation" between two males in the Lake District.

The incident took place at the junction at the junction of Glebe Road and The Promenade, Bowness-on-Windermere, opposite the visitor centre, at 5.20pm on Sunday.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to get in touch.

"They are also appealing for the other male involved, who was walking a dog, to make contact with them."

Cumbria Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 201 of December 16.

The public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.