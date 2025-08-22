Northumbria Police - no reproduction without permission

A paedophile who called himself a "love grandad" during sickening online conversations then terrified a teenage girl on a city bus while on bail has been put behind bars.

David Gillan had disgusting sexual chats with who he thought were two 14-year-old girls, who were actually paedophile hunters posing as children, last October. While out on bail in January the former miner targeted a teen on a bus in Sunderland, repeatedly moved closer to her while masturbating and left her so traumatised she was left afraid to leave the house.

When police examined his mobile phone they found a collection of 22 vile abuse images, featuring children as young as nine.

Gillan, 63, of Lumley Tower, Sunderland, who has a previous conviction for engaging in sexual activity in the presence of children, has now been locked up for six years, has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey told him: "You are assessed as a high risk to children given your preoccupation with sexual matters and your offending history."

Prosecutor Helen Towers told the court in October last year Gillan believed he was chatting to a 14-year-old girl online and asked her for explicit photographs, sent her graphic pictures and videos of himself and arranged to meet her in a hotel but later cancelled. A few days later he thought he was talking to another 14-year-old and again spoke in graphic terms.

Miss Towers said: "He said he could become her love grandad."

While on bail for the online offences Gillan targeted a teen on a bus, who he sat next to, even though the vehicle being almost empty, and started masturbating. Despite the victim moving seats and even making a video call to her mum, Gillan followed and continued to terrify her.

When another passenger realised what was happening and alerted the driver and the police the victim was "crying hysterically" and has been left petrified. She said in in impact statement: "I am absolutely terrified. That man on the bus and what he did has caused me significant emotional trauma and repeated nightmares."

The teen said she has been left scared to leave the house and was once physically sick when she tried to go out.

Gillan admitted two charges of attempted sexual communication with a child, four of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, three of making indecent photographs of children, arranging the commission of a child sex offence and outraging public decency.

Lee Fish, defending, said Gillan was "lonely and isolated" and has since shown some insight into his offending.