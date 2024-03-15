Sunderland Opportunities Highlighted in the Probation Profession

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheetal Moore, a Probation Learning Lead covering Sunderalndis letting people know about the trainee probation officer programme (PQiP) where there is a last call for applications.

She said: “We are always looking for a range of different kinds of people to join the Probation Service. It’s a varied and complex job and every day brings new challenges, but our service and teams are supportive where learning and development is embedded and embraced.

"Introducing a new non-graduate route into the probation officer training opens up this rewarding career to so many more people who through their experience and personal skills will be of great value to the service. It is also a brilliant way to develop and gain a professional qualification to be proud of, alongside the important day to day work a probation officer does.”

Sunderland opportunities unveiled for probation training

30 vacancies available across the North East region of England, including Sunderland County Durham and Darlington, , Newcastle Upon Tyne, North Tyneside and Northumberland, Redcar, Cleveland and Middlesbrough and Stockton and Hartlepool.

For the first time in recent years, this recruitment round will offer a non-graduate programme, which opens applications to anyone with a Level 3 qualification, such as A Levels. Suitable candidates will be selected based on application and assessed personality qualities, such as people-skills, appetite to learn and interest in helping offenders to make a positive change to their future.

Trainee probation officers, working as probation service officers (PSOs) during the programme, will learn on the job and study, via a university, to gain a fully funded Professional Qualification in Probation whilst earning a salary along the way. The non-graduate programme takes 27 months, whilst this is 15-21 months for applicants with a level 5 qualification, such as a university degree. Qualified probation officers can then apply for full-time roles with annual salaries starting at £35k depending on location.

Training combines academic theory, knowledge assessments and practical learning, to provide the best possible preparation for life as a probation officer. This includes spending time in a working probation office and study time, as well as probation work settings - such as a prison or court.

This is an exciting opportunity for individuals from all academic backgrounds who are keen to learn new skills and work with offenders to make a difference.

There are currently 30 training vacancies available in North East.