Google

A Sunderland nightshift worker recovering from a hernia operation was caught drink driving after downing alcohol on his way home to help him sleep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Stewart, 48, was spotted speeding and swerving his Audi on the A1231 Sunderland Highway at Washington on Thursday, February 6, a court heard. Stewart, of Ethel Terrace, Castletown, was pulled over by patrolling police and told them he was “fine”, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said.

But a roadside breath test put him over the drink drive limit, and a blood test after his arrest proved his guilt, magistrates in South Tyneside were told. They banned him from driving for 15 months and heard his displeased company bosses had given him a final warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Blakelock said: “The defendant was seen to drive a red Audi at above the speed limit and drive erratically and swerve from side to side. That vehicle has been asked to stop. He was the only person in the vehicle.

“He told the officer that he was fine and had been on a nightshift, but the officer said a sample of breath would be required. He said that he had had a drink that morning.”

Google

Stewart, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving. He gave an evidential reading for alcohol in blood of 121mg, against a legal limit of 80mg. James Rickerby, defending, told magistrates: “Mr Stewart is accepting of the reading. He knows he brought it on himself.

“The court can be sure that this is the last time you’ll see him in court. He’s found coming to court stressful. He was on a nightshift before, and to get ready for bed, he’s had a nightcap. He had had a hernia operation, and this was to help him sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of this incident, he almost lost his job. It was touch and go. He’s on his last warning with his employer. He will be relying on taxis to get to work. He’s going to try his best to keep his career going.”

Stewart was also fined £750, with a £292 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.