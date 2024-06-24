Sunderland Music City bid launched with new Futureheads video

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two stars of much-loved Sunderland band The Futureheads have helped launch Sunderland Music City with a video shot around the city.

Futureheads members Ross Millard and Barry Hyde have started the bid with a banging new video. | 3rd party

The launch video follows Ross Millard and Barry Hyde around Wearside as they perform a brand new acoustic rendition of their 2008 hit Beginning of the Twist, visiting iconic locations including the summit of Tunstall Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry and Ross are seen on stage and outside Wearside venues including The Bunker, Pop Recs, The Fire Station, Independent, Diego's Joint and Birdland Studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair also performed on High Street West, Stockton Road and Norfolk Street, as well as on top of a very windy hill.

Teaser clips of the video have been released on the @musiccity.uk Instagram channel in the last 10 days, with over 26,000 views already on social media.

The full launch video made its debut as part of World Music Day celebrations. Over 1,000 people attended events at The Fire Station including a lunchtime schools showcase, a buskers event outside the front of the venue organised by Sunderland BID; and the Sunderland Music City Roots launch event on the evening.

Andrew Dipper, marketing director for Sunderland Music City, said: "The launch of Sunderland Music City feels like a really significant moment for our city and we couldn't be more pleased with the amazing support we've received so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reaction on social media has blown us away, and to have the support of the likes of Ross Millard, Barry Hyde, Frankie Francis and Marty Longstaff is a dream for us. We can't thank them enough.

"Sunderland has always been a music city. We have a rich history of amazing artists, venues, technicians, promoters, studios, rehearsal spaces and audiences, and now it's time to tell the world about it."

The Fire Station show went down a storm and showcased upcoming North East artists including Ruby Kelly, Lottie Willis, Celadore, Red Remedy, Jodie Nicholson and Mcxxne.

Ruby Kelly was among the rising stars performing at the launch of Sunderland Music City. | Sunderland Echo

A successful Sunderland Music City bid could bring huge economic and cultural benefits to Wearside and the wider North East.