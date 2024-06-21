Sunderland Music City bid officially underway as it aims to bring huge benefits to Wearside
If the bid is successful it could bring huge economic and cultural benefits to the North East, beyond Sunderland and will include any and every musical genre.
The first Sunderland Music City event is Sunderland Music City Roots, a day of performances by young people on International World Music Day, Friday, June 21.
The Music Cities Network is a worldwide non-profit association uniting music cities and policy makers around the globe.
Initiated in 2016 and legally established in 2021, it creates business opportunities locally and internationally, bridges the gaps between music scenes and gets decision makers to acknowledge music as an integrated part of city development.
The founding cities of the Music Cities Network are Manchester, Aarhus, Bergen, Berlin, Hamburg, Gothenburg, Groningen, Nantes, Reykjavik and Sydney.
It was announced in May that a citywide partnership led by the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust is aiming for Wearside to become a globally-recognised music hub, branded Sunderland Music City.
The project has already received financial backing from Northstar Ventures, through the North East Social Investment Fund which has invested a loan of £300,000, with another £37,500 from the County Durham Community Foundation.
Events have already been held at The Fire Station, showcasing young and emerging talent from across the region.
Michelle Daurat, chief executive of the MAC Trust, said: “Sunderland is a city with a long tradition of music and musicians and through the Sunderland Music City partnership we believe we can develop and support music, in all its forms, bringing significant economic, employment, cultural and social benefits.
“Music Cities around the world have attracted commercial investment, along with talent attraction and retention in education and employment.
“However, the success of a Music City depends on the support and commitment of stakeholders, including the music community, the education and public sectors and voluntary bodies and we’re delighted to see so many Sunderland organisations already becoming partners in our drive to join the Music Cities Network.”
Wearside musicians Marty Longstaff, AKA The Lake Poets and Frankie Francis, lead singer of Frankie and the Heartstrings, have both been appointed Sunderland Music City Officers.
To join the Sunderland Music City partnership, go to www.musiccity.uk.
