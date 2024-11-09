Sunderland Music City is looking for the next big Christmas hit with its festive songwriting competition.

Picture from Mark Savage. | Mark Savage

Entries are being taken for the competition, which is open to all aspiring musicians across Wearside.

The contest allows local songwriters of all ages, abilities and genres to display their skills by creating an original Christmas song to help Sunderland celebrate.

Entrants will also be supporting a vital local cause and tackling child poverty.

Tracks will be judged by a panel of seasoned musicians and industry professionals, including The Futureheads’ Barry Hyde, The Lake Poets’ Marty Longstaff and Frankie Francis of Frankie & The Heartstrings.

The chosen songwriter receives a free recording session at Barry’s Birdland Studios, where they will record their track supported by professional musicians. The song will then be engineered, mixed and mastered before release.

The competition is part of the organisation’s Music Against Child Poverty initiative.

Aiming to combat child poverty through the power of music, the Music Against Child Poverty initiative raises funds for Sunderland charity Love, Amelia.

Other Music Against Child Poverty events include Music Against Child Poverty LIVE, a Live Aid-style concert that will see the North East’s biggest names perform as legendary music icons.

The show is on Sunday, December 8 at The Fire Station with final tickets available through the venue’s website.

Wearside’s winning Christmas song will be performed live at Music Against Child Poverty LIVE.

Sunderland Music City Music Officer Marty Longstaff said: “Music is such a huge part of Christmas. It just wouldn’t be the same without the songs we hear throughout the season, whether they’re age-old classics or exciting new tracks.

“I can’t wait to hear what Sunderland’s budding songwriters have in store for us. Move over Mariah Carey; Sunderland is a music city and it’s time we heard its take on the classic Christmas song.”

To enter, participants must send their song using WeTransfer, addressed to: [email protected] by Monday, November 25. Entries should be sent either as audio or video files, or in document format if only lyrics are submitted.

The competition’s sponsored is NAME: Northern Academy of Music Education.

Entrants should include their name, age, address and a brief description of their song.

Donations can be made directly to the Music Against Child Poverty campaign at www.wonderful.org/fundraisers/NgaPa.