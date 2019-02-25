Sunderland murder probe: Floral tributes continue to pour in for teenager Connor Brown

Floral tributes have continued to be left at the scene where teenager Connor Brown died while on a night out in Sunderland.

The 18-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries consistent with those of a stabbing in a back lane near to The Borough and Gatsby bars off Vine Place, at about 1.30am on Sunday morning.

Tributes have been left in Sunderland city centre after teenager, named locally as Connor Brown, died.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died.

Two men – aged 19 and 20 – remain in police custody and are assisting Northumbria Police officers with their inquiries.

Today, the alleyway between the two pubs in the city centre remains cordoned off by police.

Cards left at the scene say Connor Brown was one of the nicest people they have met.

A number of floral tributes have been left at the scene, with many calling him the 'nicest lad they have ever met.'

One tribute reads: "Taken far too soon. You were such a lovely lad with a heart of gold."

Tributes left for teenager Connor Brown in Sunderland city centre.

Another card says: "Still can't believe this has happened.

"You were such an amazing young lad with such a contagious smile and always full of mischief.

"We will never forget you."