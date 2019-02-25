Sunderland murder probe: Floral tributes continue to pour in for teenager Connor Brown

Floral tributes have continued to be left at the scene where teenager Connor Brown died while on a night out in Sunderland.
The 18-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries consistent with those of a stabbing in a back lane near to The Borough and Gatsby bars off Vine Place, at about 1.30am on Sunday morning.
He was taken to hospital but sadly died.
Two men – aged 19 and 20 – remain in police custody and are assisting Northumbria Police officers with their inquiries.
Today, the alleyway between the two pubs in the city centre remains cordoned off by police.
A number of floral tributes have been left at the scene, with many calling him the 'nicest lad they have ever met.'
One tribute reads: "Taken far too soon. You were such a lovely lad with a heart of gold."
Another card says: "Still can't believe this has happened.
"You were such an amazing young lad with such a contagious smile and always full of mischief.
"We will never forget you."