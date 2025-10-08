Sunderland mum who stole goods from Next claimed to have no recollection of offence

Google

A Sunderland mum who stole goods from clothing retailer Next claimed to have no recollection of the offence, a court heard.

Melissa Sloanes’ alleged memory loss led to her being checked out by doctors for possible early-stage dementia. But Sloanes, 42, of Clover House, Sourmilk Hill, was given a clean bill of health, her defence solicitor said.

The medical all-clear meant she had no defence to her involvement in the offence – leading her to enter a guilty plea to a charge of shop theft. Sloanes and an unidentified friend took £191 of scent diffusers and a plant, prosecutor John Garside said.

They did so from Next’s store at Silverlink retail park, in North Tyneside, on Tuesday, May 13. Mr Garside told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “This defendant, along with another person, entered Next’s store and stole items. I’d like the court to consider half of the value for compensation to reflect the guilty plea.”

Heather Bolton, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “Ms Sloanes has no recollection of the offence. At the time, she was undergoing some assessments to see if she was undergoing early-stage dementia but fortunately she doesn't have it and so has pleaded guilty.

“There’s little I can put forward as to why this happened because she has no recollection. She lives alone, and her daughter is helping her. She has been staying in quite a lot to avoid doing similar again. She is genuinely remorseful for being back before the court. Her record shows that she is someone who can stay out of trouble and does.”

Judge Passfield sentenced Sloanes to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £95.50 in compensation to Next and £85 court costs. The judge told her that she would hear nothing more about the crime if she commits no other in the next year.

She added: “I give you full credit for pleading guilty. You’ve been out of trouble for quite some time and this offence was quite some time ago.” Sloanes will pay compensation and costs from her state benefits at the rate of about £20 a month.